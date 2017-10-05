Dannon cuts ties with Cam Newton following 'sexist' comments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, is cutting ties with spokesman Cam Newton following what the company perceives as "sexist" comments the Carolina quarterback made to a female reporter.
Company spokesperson Michael Neuwirth released a statement Thursday saying it was "shocked and disheartened" at the former league MVP's
When Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."
The Dannon statement noted the company perceives Newton's comments as "sexist and disparaging to all women. ... It's simply not ok to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."
Newton hasn't issued an apology.
