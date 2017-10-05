Derek Carr returns to practice for Raiders after back injury
A
A
Share via Email
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to the practice field four days after breaking a bone in his back.
Carr took snaps and threw a few light passes Thursday during the open period of practice. E.J. Manuel is expected to start Sunday for the Raiders (2-2) against Baltimore (2-2).
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Monday that Carr has a transverse process fracture in his back after taking a hard hit last week in Denver. Del Rio says the injury usually takes between two and six weeks to heal, although Cam Newton and Tony Romo came back after missing one game with similar injuries in 2014.
Left tackle Donald Penn talked to Carr earlier in the day and said the quarterback told him he was "very ahead of schedule."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Dartmouth assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries
-
'Not a Sackville problem. This is a drivers problem:' Councillors weigh in on Halifax speeding issue
-
Canadian shot in the head at Las Vegas concert begins a long trip home