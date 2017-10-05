Dual international Brad Thorn to coach Reds in Super Rugby

BRISBANE, Australia — The multi-faceted career of dual rugby league and rugby union international Brad Thorn has taken a surprising new turn with his appointment as head coach of the Queenland Reds in Super Rugby.

The 42-year-old Thorn played league for Australia before switching to rugby and playing 59 tests for his native New Zealand between 2003 and 2011. In an extraordinary career, he played 200 games for the Brisbane Broncos in Australia's National Rugby League and 92 matches for the Christchurch-based Crusaders in Super Rugby.

Continuing to play into his 40s, Thorn played in Ireland, Japan and for the Queensland Country team he also coached in Australia's National Rugby Championship.