Jonathan Dos Santos earning $2M, Guzan $400K, Senderos $242K
BETHESDA, Md. — Midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos has a $2 million salary with the LA Galaxy, where he joined brother Giovani this summer,
Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan has a $340,000 base salary and is earning $400,000 including a prorated share of compensation not specified to a specific year, according to an updated list released Thursday by the MLS Players Union.
Houston midfielder Philippe Senderos, who played for Arsenal from 2003-10, has a $225,000 salary and $242,500 in total compensation.
Orlando's Kaka remains MLS's highest-paid player for the third straight season at $7,167,500 in total earnings, followed by Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco at $7,115,556 and Chicago's Bastian Schweinsteiger at $5.4 million.
