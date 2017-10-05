Jonathan Dos Santos earning $2M, Guzan $400K, Senderos $242K

BETHESDA, Md. — Midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos has a $2 million salary with the LA Galaxy, where he joined brother Giovani this summer,

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan has a $340,000 base salary and is earning $400,000 including a prorated share of compensation not specified to a specific year, according to an updated list released Thursday by the MLS Players Union.

Houston midfielder Philippe Senderos, who played for Arsenal from 2003-10, has a $225,000 salary and $242,500 in total compensation.