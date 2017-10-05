NASCAR Foundation names 4 finalists for Humanitarian Award
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Foundation has chosen four finalists for the seventh annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.
The award spotlights volunteers working for children's causes in their communities and
— Shannon Goldwater of Scottsdale, Arizona: Founder of Feeding Matters, which furthers advances in the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric feeding disorders
— Julian Maha of Vestavia Hills, Alabama: Founder of KultureCity, an organization seeking to improve the lives of children with autism
— Tammy Richardson of Las Vegas, representing the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation that provides programs and services to children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases
— Chante Gonzalez Vido of Jamul, California, a two-time cancer survivor and head
The award winner will be determined via an online vote and presented on Nov. 30 during the annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas. The NASCAR Foundation will donate $100,000 to the charity represented by the award winner and $25,000 to each of the other three finalists' charities.
