OHL Roundup: Dylan Wells makes 46 saves in Petes' win over Firebirds

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dylan Wells stopped 46 shots to lead the Peterborough Petes past the Flint Firebirds 3-1 on Thursday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Adam Timleck knocked in the game-winning goal for the Petes (3-2-0) 30 seconds into the second period. Logan DeNoble and Jonathan Ang also scored.

Jake Durham had the lone goal for Flint (3-1-0) and Garrett Forrest turned away 47 shots.

The Firebirds' Nicholas Caamano was given a match penalty for checking from behind at 18:20 of the third period.

Both teams were 1 for 6 on the power play.

---

WOLVES 5 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Liam Ross registered the winning goal for the Wolves as they beat Niagara.

Troy Lajeunesse, Darian Pilon, David Levin and Michael Pezzetta supplied the rest of the offence for Sudbury (1-3-2).

Ben Jones and Andrew Bruder scored for the IceDogs (3-2-0).

Niagara's Kirill Maksimov was given a match penalty for slew foot at 11:41 of the third period.

Jake McGrath made 25 saves for the Wolves. Colton Incze combined with Stephen Dhillon for 25 saves for Niagara.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPITFIRES 3 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Tim Gettinger scored the overtime winner as Sault Ste. Marie edged the Spitfires.

Boris Katchouk struck twice in regulation for the Greyhounds (4-1-1) with Barrett Hayton also chipping in.

Aaron Luchuk had a pair of goals for Windsor (3-1-1) and Mathew MacDougall had the other.

Matthew Villalta turned away 20 shots for Sault Ste. Marie. Michael DiPietro made 34 saves for the Spitfres.

---

COLTS 3 BATTALION 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Andrei Svechnikov scored a hat trick as the Colts got past North Bay.

Brady Lyle replied for the Battalion (3-1-1).

Barrie's Justin Murray was given a match penalty for check to the head at 17:30 of the third period.

Leo Lazarev stopped 34 shots for the Colts (4-1-1). Mat Woroniuk combined with Julian Sime for 23 saves for North Bay.