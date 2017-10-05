Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Mark Borowiecki to two-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed defenceman Mark Borowiecki to a US$2.4-million, two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Borowiecki had three points in a career-high 70 games last season and led the NHL in hits (364) and penalty minutes (154).

The 28-year-old Ottawa native was limited to two playoff games after suffering an injury in the Senators' first-round series against Boston.

His contract extension will carry an average annual value of $1.2 million in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, the Senators said in a release.

Borowiecki was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.