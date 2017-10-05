Sports

Panarin, Dubois among newcomers for ambitious Blue Jackets

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, top center, yells to his team during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago. The Jackets host the New York Islanders in the season opener Friday night (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets will open the new season on Friday night with a new superstar, some impressive rookies and a familiar player in a new position.

The Blue Jackets hope winger Artemi Panarin, acquired in a trade with Chicago for Brandon Saad, will be the elite sniper needed to reach the next level and get deeper into the playoffs this time around.

Versatile captain Nick Foligno has been moved from wing to centre to help solidify a lineup dinged by a couple injuries.

Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois, the 19-year-old forward who was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, made the roster. So did rookie forward Sonny Milano, a first-round pick in 2014.

