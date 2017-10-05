Red Sox DH Nunez carried off field in ALDS with knee injury
HOUSTON — Boston Red Sox designated hitter Eduardo Nunez has been carried off the field in the first inning of Thursday's American League Division Series game against the Houston Astros with a right knee injury.
Nunez pulled up running to first base on a groundout in the first inning before falling to the ground. He writhed in pain as manager John Farrell and trainers ran to his aid.
He remained on the ground for a couple of minutes before trying to walk off the field with their help. Nunez appeared to be unable to put any weight on his knee. Farrell and another Red Sox employee eventually picked him up and carried him off the field and into the dugout as he winced in pain.
Nunez missed 19 of Boston's last 20 regular-season games with what the team called a sore knee, but they thought he had recovered enough to contribute in the
