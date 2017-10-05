Sports

Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

MLB Post-season

National League wild card

Arizona 11 Colorado 8

---

NHL

Edmonton 3 Calgary 0

Toronto 7 Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Philadelphia 5 San Jose 3

---

NBA Pre-season

L.A. Clippers 98 Toronto 84 (at Honolulu)

Atlanta 109 Cleveland 93

Charlotte 108 Detroit 106

Memphis 110 Philadelphia 89

Indiana 104 Milwaukee 86

Dallas 118 Chicago 71

Utah 117 Haifa Maccabi 78

Denver 122 L.A. Lakers 104 (at Ontario, CA)

---

Thursday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

American League Division Series

Boston (Sale 17-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 4:08 p.m.

New York at Cleveland (Bauer 17-9), 7:38 p.m.

---

NHL

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

---

NFL

New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.

---

NBA Pre-season

Minnesota vs. Golden State at Shenzen, 2 a.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

---

