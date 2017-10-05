Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
MLB Post-season
National League wild card
Arizona 11 Colorado 8
---
NHL
Edmonton 3 Calgary 0
Toronto 7 Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
Philadelphia 5 San Jose 3
---
NBA Pre-season
L.A. Clippers 98 Toronto 84 (at Honolulu)
Atlanta 109 Cleveland 93
Charlotte 108 Detroit 106
Memphis 110 Philadelphia 89
Indiana 104 Milwaukee 86
Dallas 118 Chicago 71
Utah 117 Haifa Maccabi 78
Denver 122 L.A. Lakers 104 (at Ontario, CA)
---
Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Boston (Sale 17-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 4:08 p.m.
New York at Cleveland (Bauer 17-9), 7:38 p.m.
---
NHL
Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
---
NFL
New England at Tampa Bay, 8:25 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Minnesota vs. Golden State at Shenzen, 2 a.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
