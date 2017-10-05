Seahawks-Rams Capsule
LOS ANGELES — SEATTLE (2-2) vs LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-1)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS
OPENING LINE — Rams by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seattle 1-3-0, Los Angeles 2-2-0
SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 22-16
LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Rams 24-3, Dec. 15, 2016
LAST WEEK — Seahawks beat Colts 46-18; Rams beat Cowboys 36-30
AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 14, Rams No. 10
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (11), PASS (13)
SEAHAWKS
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (15), PASS (5)
RAMS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Blossoming West Coast rivalry continues as Seahawks go for first victory over Rams in Los Angeles. Seattle has lost three of last four to Rams, but won most recent meeting last December. ... Rams beat Seahawks 9-3 last September in regular-season home opener at Coliseum. ... Seahawks had NFL's top
