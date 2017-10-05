Vikings-Bears Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Minnesota has dropped 14 of past 16 road games against Chicago, including one in Champaign, Illinois. ... Vikings have held opponents to league-low 25.6 conversion percentage on third downs (11 of 43). ... With RB Dalvin Cook tearing ACL in left knee last week, Latavius Murray becomes Vikings' primary ball carrier. Murray spent his first three seasons with Oakland, running for combined 1,854 yards past two. He's still working his way back after being limited through training camp following right ankle surgery. ... QB Sam Bradford (sore left knee) has missed three straight games. ... QB Case Keenum has thrown for 588 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions over past two games. ... WR Stefon Diggs leads NFL in receiving with 391 yards, while WR Adam Thielen is third with 358. ... DE Everson Griffen fourth in NFL with five sacks. ... DE Danielle Hunter had two sacks last week. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky — No. 2 overall draft pick — debuts for Bears after Mike Glennon played himself out of lineup. Trubisky made 13 starts at North Carolina. ... LB Danny Trevathan is serving suspension for helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay WR Davante Adams. Had punishment reduced from two games to one by NFL on Tuesday. ... RB Jordan Howard tied for second in NFL with four TD runs. ... Tarik Cohen ranks fourth among rookies with 331 yards from scrimmage, leads NFL RBs with 24 receptions. ... LB Pernell McPhee aiming for third straight game with sack. ... Fantasy Tip: TE Kyle Rudolph burned Bears for career highs in receptions (11) and yards receiving (117) in last year's finale and could be in for another big game, with ILBs Jerrell Freeman and his replacement Nick Kwiatkoski sidelined by pectoral injuries.