Wednesday's Games

MLB Post-season
National League wild card
Arizona 11 Colorado 8
---
NHL
Edmonton 3 Calgary 0
Toronto 7 Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
Philadelphia 5 San Jose 3
---
NBA Pre-season
L.A. Clippers 98 Toronto 84 (at Honolulu)
Atlanta 109 Cleveland 93
Charlotte 108 Detroit 106
Memphis 110 Philadelphia 89
Indiana 104 Milwaukee 86
Dallas 118 Chicago 71
Utah 117 Haifa Maccabi 78
Denver 122 L.A. Lakers 104 (at Ontario, CA)
---
