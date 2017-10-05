WHL Roundup: Regan Nagy scores hat trick to lift Royals past Rockets

KELOWNA, B.C. — Regan Nagy scored a hat trick as the Victoria Royals defeated the Kelowna Rockets 8-3 on Wednesday night in Western Hockey League action.

Yan Khomenko added a pair of goals for the undefeated Royals (5-0-0) with Dante Hannoun, Ryan Peckford and Jared Legien rounding out the attack.

Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate had goals for Kelowna (2-1-1).

Griffen Outhouse stopped 26 shots for the win in net. James Porter combined with Brodan Salmond for 18 saves for the Rockets.

Victoria went 3 for 8 with the man advantage and Kelowna was 0 for 2.

---

COUGARS 6 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kody McDonald had two goals and an assist as Prince George downed the Blazers.

Joel Lakusta, Aaron Boyd, Nikita Popugaev and Josh Maser supplied the rest of the offence for the Cougars (2-3-0).

Connor Zary and Nic Holowko scored for Kamloops (0-6-0).

Tavin Grant turned aside 17 shots for Prince George. Max Palaga combined with Dylan Ferguson for 36 saves for Kamloops.

---

CHIEFS 5 SILVERTIPS 4

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hudson Elynuik scored the game-winning goal for the Chiefs at 19:57 of the third period as they edged Everett.

Ethan McIndoe, Jeff Faith, Taylor Ross and Tyson Helgesen also chipped in for Spokane (4-1-0).

Connor Dewar had a hat trick and Riley Sutter had the other for the Silvertips (2-3-0).

Dawson Weatherill turned aside 24 shots for the Chiefs. Dorrin Luding turned away 29 shots for Everett.