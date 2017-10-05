Woman accused of stalking Cam Newton asked to leave practice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman accused of stalking Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked to leave the team's practice facility earlier this week.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to a Charlotte Mecklenburg police report.
The report listed the 28-year-old Newton as the victim in the complaint. The woman's name was not listed on the report.
The woman had previously shown up at the Panthers stadium and been asked not to return. The woman was told not to contact the former NFL Most Valuable Player in the future.
Newton declined to talk to reporters on Thursday.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Thursday, "I know there was something there, but that's about it. I have no knowledge of that."
