Argentina on brink of missing World Cup; Messi last's chance
Coach Jorge Sampaoli won't blame Lionel Messi for Argentina being on the brink of missing its first World Cup since 1970. Sampaoli says "one can't ask more of Messi."
Maybe. But as Messi and Sampaoli seek answers, a World Cup without the two-time champions is now imaginable.
Argentina is sixth in the South America standings, and only the top four advance automatically. The fifth-place team can qualify by winning a playoff with New Zealand.
Archrival Brazil is in. Argentina will reach at least a playoff if it wins its last qualifier on Tuesday in Quito, Ecuador, where all visiting teams gasp for air at 2,850
Argentina's problem? Goals. In the last three matches it's scored just one; this from the World Cup runner-up three years ago.
