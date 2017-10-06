Chiefs rule out 2 starting offensive linemen vs Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without centre Mitch Morse and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif when they face J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans' defensive front Sunday night.

Morse remains sidelined after spraining his foot last month against Philadelphia, while Duvernay-Tardif was ruled out Friday after spraining his left knee last Monday night against Washington.

Zach Fulton is expected to start again at centre , but coach Andy Reid did not indicate who would start at guard. Jordan Devey got the spot duty when Duvernay-Tardif went down last week, but Cam Erving and Parker Ehinger could factor into the mix against the Texans.

Erving, former first-round pick, hasn't played since arriving in a preseason trade with Cleveland, while Ehinger hasn't played since tearing a knee ligament with the Chiefs last season.

___