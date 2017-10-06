Coach Mike Babcock says Leafs have to get better in home opener against Rangers
TORONTO — Despite watching his team win 7-2 in Winnipeg to kick off the season, Mike Babcock wants to see improvements in Saturday's home opener against the New York Rangers.
The Maple Leafs coach reeled off how many penalties Toronto took Wednesday night, making for a rocky opening against the Jets.
Babcock wants to see what he calls a commitment to doing things right.
It looks like defenceman Calle Rosen and centre Dominic Moore will come in Saturday for Andreas Borgman and Eric Fehr.
The Rangers lost their home opener 4-2 on Thursday to Colorado despite outshooting the Avalanche 39-26.
