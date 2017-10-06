Sports

Correa, Altuve, Astros rout Red Sox 8-2, take 2-0 ALDS lead

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME AND TEAM TO BOSTON RED SOX DREW POMERANZ - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz reacts after he was pulled from the game during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Carlos Correa homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Jose Altuve got two more hits and the Houston Astros hammered the Boston Red Sox 8-2 Friday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

George Springer also homered to help Dallas Keuchel coast in Houston's second straight romp by the exact same score.

The Astros will go for a sweep in the best-of-five matchup Sunday at Fenway Park.

A day after Altuve hit three home runs in the playoff opener, he got things going with a two-out single in the first inning off Drew Pomeranz. Correa, who went 0 for 4 on Thursday, made it 2-0 when he launched a towering shot onto the train tracks atop left field.

Keuchel pitched into the sixth, allowing one run and three hits while striking out seven.

