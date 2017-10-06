Hendricks outduels Strasburg as Cubs top Nats 3-0 in Game 1
WASHINGTON — Kyle Hendricks outpitched Stephen Strasburg, and the Chicago Cubs opened
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo produced RBI singles in the sixth inning for the first two hits off an otherwise-dominant Strasburg. Hendricks was even better, giving up only two singles in seven strong innings.
Rizzo added an RBI double off reliever Ryan Madson in the eighth. Carl Edwards Jr. threw a perfect inning and Wade Davis finished the two-hitter for a save.
Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Saturday, with Jon Lester set to start for Chicago against fellow left-hander Gio Gonzalez.
