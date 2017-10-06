Hurd wins gold in all-around at gymnastics worlds; Canada's Black earns silver

MONTREAL — American Morgan Hurd is the new all-around champion after winning gold at the artistic gymnastics world championships on Friday.

Hurd had 55.232 points and finished ahead of Canada's Ellie Black, who claimed silver with 55.132 points. Russia's Eremina Elena, with 54.799 points, finished third.

Black came agonizingly close to making history as her final score was just .101 points away from first place. The Halifax native would have become the first Canadian to win gold at the world artistic gymnastics championships.

It is nevertheless Canada's first medal at the competition since 2006, when Kyle Shewfelt (floor) and Elyse Hopfner-Hibbs (balance beam) each won bronze.

Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., finished 15th with 51.965 points.

Black began the finals with a 14.600 on the vault and a 14.233 on the uneven bars. The 22-year-old scored a 12.866 on the beam, as she lost her balance on a few occasions.

Despite a less than perfect performance on the balance beam, Black entered the final discipline in first place, two tenths of a point ahead of Hurd.

Hurd performed first in the floor exercises, scoring a 13.733.

Black needed a 13.534 or better on the floor to win gold, but she earned a 13.433 instead.

Black has a chance to win more medals over the weekend as she is also competing in three individual finals: vault, balance beam and floor exercises.

The stage was set for Black to take home a medal in the all-around final.

American Ragan Smith, a favourite to win gold in the all-around, was forced to withdraw from the final after injuring her ankle during the vault warm up on Friday.