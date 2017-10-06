Injured Jets Matt Forte, Kony Ealy to miss Browns game
A
A
Share via Email
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets running back Matt Forte and defensive lineman Kony Ealy will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of injuries.
Forte will be sidelined for the second straight game while recovering from turf toe. Bilal Powell is expected to get the start a week after he rushed for a career-high 163 yards against Jacksonville.
Ealy has a shoulder injury and is coming off a big game in which he had an interception and four passes
Coach Todd Bowles on Friday also ruled out cornerback Darryl Roberts (hamstring) and linebacker Josh Martin (ankle). Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) and cornerback Juston Burris (foot) are questionable.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadian shot in the head at Las Vegas concert begins a long trip home
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend
-
Dog beer garden, fall fair, Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend