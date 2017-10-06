Jets troll Browns with sad dog wearing cone in Twitter post

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets' social media department posted a graphic on Twitter on Friday of a sad-looking dog that resembles the Cleveland Browns' logo wearing a cone around its neck — along with a Jets collar tag.

It also showed four dog biscuits — two of them broken — on the ground. The tweet included the word, "Sit" followed by #NYJvsCLE.

It was deleted about an hour after being posted. Someone might be in the doghouse because of it.

The message didn't exactly fit what coach Todd Bowles and his players have been saying all week — the 2-2 squad is "not good enough to look past anybody."

The tweet received over 300 retweets and 600 likes before it was taken down.

___