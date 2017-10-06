Lindgren shuts out Senators to lift Laval to victory in Rocket's first AHL game

LAVAL, Que. — Charlie Lindgren stopped all 26 shots he faced to lead the Laval Rocket to a 3-0 victory over the Belleville Senators on Friday in the American Hockey League debut for both teams.

Michael McCarron led the Laval (1-0-0) offence with a goal and an assist and Daniel Audette and Nick Deslauriers also scored for the Montreal Canadiens' new AHL affiliate. The team moved from St. John's, N.L.

Danny Taylor stopped 22 shots for the Senators (0-1-0), who moved to Belleville from Binghamton, N.Y.