Lindgren shuts out Senators to lift Laval to victory in Rocket's first AHL game
A
A
Share via Email
LAVAL, Que. — Charlie Lindgren stopped all 26 shots he faced to lead the Laval Rocket to a 3-0 victory over the Belleville Senators on Friday in the American Hockey League debut for both teams.
Michael McCarron led the Laval (1-0-0) offence with a goal and an assist and Daniel Audette and Nick Deslauriers also scored for the Montreal Canadiens' new AHL affiliate. The team moved from St. John's, N.L.
Danny Taylor stopped 22 shots for the Senators (0-1-0), who moved to Belleville from Binghamton, N.Y.
The Rocket were 1 for 3 on the power play. Belleville failed to take advantage of eight chances with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
From minimum age to where to buy: Nova Scotia launches online survey over marijuana legalization
-
A neighbourhood divided: homeowners vs. renters in Clayton Heights
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line