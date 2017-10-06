Nationals assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones suspended
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals say that assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones has been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.
The team says the suspension is connected to a legal matter.
The club announced Jones' suspension less than a half-hour before the scheduled first pitch of Game 1 of Washington's NL Division Series against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
The 42-year-old Jones retired as a player in 2008 after 10 years with four teams.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
A neighbourhood divided: homeowners vs. renters in Clayton Heights
-
From minimum age to where to buy: Nova Scotia launches online survey over marijuana legalization
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend