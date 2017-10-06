Ravens' Smith, Redskins' Breeland fined $18,231 for hits
NEW YORK — Baltimore linebacker Za'Darius Smith and Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland have been fined $18,231 by the NFL for hits last weekend.
Smith was called for roughing the passer after hitting Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger in the Ravens' loss to the Steelers.
Breeland made a horsecollar tackle of Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt in the third quarter of the Redskins' loss to the Chiefs last Monday night.
Oakland punter Marquette King was docked $9,115 by the league after he threw a football at a Denver Broncos player following a failed fake punt. He was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Jacksonville linebacker Paul Posluszny was fined $9,115 for taunting Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue after Donahue got hurt during a punt when he hit the Jaguars veteran.
Philadelphia's Vinny Curry and Indianapolis' Jonathan Hankins were also fined $9,115 — both for unnecessary roughness.
