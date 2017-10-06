Rivera: Newton's apology 'something that needed to be said'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton's apology for a sexist remark to a female reporter was "something that was needed to be said."

The coach said Friday he thinks the apology "was well said and well put" and hopes "we can move forward from and start again. ... Hopefully this can settle things so we can go forward."

Newton made his remarks Wednesday when Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked the 2015 NFL MVP about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running. The quarterback laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

Newton issued a nearly two-minute apology on Twitter Thursday night, saying, "What I did was extremely unacceptable" and that he has "really learned a valuable lesson from this."

He hasn't directly apologized to Rodrigue.

