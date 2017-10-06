Stars, Golden Knights honour Las Vegas victims before opener

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars formed a line next to players from the Vegas Golden Knights to honour victims of last weekend's mass shooting before the debut of the first major pro sports franchise in Las Vegas.

After Dallas introductions marking the 25th season since the NHL came to Texas, the Stars players skated from their blue line to the Vegas blue line so that both sets of players were together for pregame remembrances Friday night.

The Stars first honoured a staff member who died in a car wreck during the off-season before paying tribute to play-by-play announcer Dave Strader, who died of bile duct cancer at 62 the same day of the Vegas shooting that killed 58 people.

There was were brief moments of silence for each, and the video board read "Viva Las Vegas" as the public address announcer said, "Dallas stands with Vegas and those affected by the horrifying tragedy."

