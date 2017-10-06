Stars, Golden Knights honour Las Vegas victims before opener
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars formed a line next to players from the Vegas Golden Knights to
After Dallas introductions marking the 25th season since the NHL came to Texas, the Stars players skated from their blue line to the Vegas blue line so that both sets of players were together for pregame remembrances Friday night.
The Stars first
There was were brief moments of silence for each, and the video board read "Viva Las Vegas" as the public address announcer said, "Dallas stands with Vegas and those affected by the horrifying tragedy."
