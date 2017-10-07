Sports

2018 World Cup Qualifiers

AUSTRIA, Austria — EUROPE (14) — Belgium, England, Germany, Russia (host), Spain

SOUTH AMERICA (4 or 5) — Brazil

ASIA (4 or 5) — Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

AFRICA (5) — Nigeria

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN (3 or 4) — Costa Rica, Mexico

OCEANIA (0 or 1)

