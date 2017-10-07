All Blacks squeeze past Springboks 25-24 for clean sweep

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — New Zealand weathered a Springboks storm to win 25-24 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday and complete another clean sweep of the southern hemisphere tournament.

With the title already locked up, New Zealand had to dig deep at Newlands to clinch a sixth win out of six in the championship.

It did, showing world champion composure to take everything a desperate South Africa could throw at it before replying late with a try by fullback Damian McKenzie and a game-clinching penalty by replacement flyhalf Lima Sopoaga.

Both teams scored three tries. McKenzie, Ryan Crotty and Rieko Ioane for the All Blacks; Ross Cronje, Jean-Luc du Preez and Malcolm Marx for South Africa.

Sopoaga clinched it with his penalty with four minutes to go after Boks replacement centre Damian de Allende was sent off for a late and high charge on Sopoaga.