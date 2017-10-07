Atiba Harris, FC Dallas tie Rapids 1-1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Atiba Harris scored the tying goal early in the second half and FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids played to a 1-1 draw Saturday night.
Harris headed down Javier Morales' corner from the top of the 6-yard box in the 54th minute.
Stefan Aigner opened the scoring for the Rapids (8-18-6) in the 15th minute on a give-and-go with Joshua Gatt.
FC Dallas (10-9-13) eliminated Minnesota United from playoff contention and moved above the red line into a fifth-place tie with the Houston Dynamo at 43 points. But Dallas has gone just 1-6-6 in its last 13 games and, with two games to go, holds only a one-point edge in the standings over Real Salt Lake and San Jose.
