Atiba Harris, FC Dallas tie Rapids 1-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Atiba Harris scored the tying goal early in the second half and FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids played to a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

FC Dallas (10-9-13) eliminated Minnesota United from playoff contention and moved above the red line into a fifth-place tie with the Houston Dynamo at 43 points. But Dallas has gone just 1-6-6 in its last 13 games and, with two games to go, holds only a one-point edge in the standings over Real Salt Lake and San Jose.