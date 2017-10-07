Belgium dents Bosnia WCup hope with 4-3 win in Sarajevo
Bosnia hopes of a group runner-up finish and staying in contention for World Cup qualification were hurt when Belgium scored late to win their matchup 4-3 in Sarajevo on Saturday.
Already qualified, Belgium fielded a strong squad and twice came from behind.
Seeking its second ever World Cup qualification, Bosnia is under pressure from Greece, which faced Cyprus away late Saturday in Europe Group H.
Belgium scored quickly through Thomas Meunier in the fourth minute, but trailed at the break, conceding to Haris Medunjanin and Edin Visca.
Michy Batshuayi and Jan Vertonghen brought Belgium back.
But Bosnia
