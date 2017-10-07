Berg scores 4 as Sweden routs Luxembourg 8-0 in qualifying

SOLNA, Sweden — Striker Marcus Berg scored four times and captain Andreas Granqvist a brace as Sweden kept alive its hope of automatic qualification for the World Cup by demolishing Luxembourg 8-0 on Saturday.

It was Sweden's biggest World Cup qualifying win, eclipsing 7-0 wins against Malta in 1974 and 2002, FIFA said.

The result in Europe Group A moved Sweden two points clear of France in top spot, for at least a couple of hours. The French can guarantee a top-two finish if they win at Bulgaria later Saturday.

The Netherlands, which plays at Belarus, could miss out on a second consecutive major tournament if it fails to win, or if the Dutch don't better France's result in Sofia.

Luxembourg, which held France to a goalless draw last month, endured a nightmarish game as its defensive frailties were exposed immediately. Sweden scored twice in the opening 18 minutes and led 3-0 at halftime.

Granqvist broke the deadlock in the 10th from the penalty spot after Christopher Martins fouled striker Ola Toivonen in the box. Toivonen assisted Berg eight minutes later with a clever low pass inside the area that his teammate sent into the roof of the net after evading his marker with a fine touch.

Berg made it 3-0 before the interval after collecting the ball near the edge of the area. His initial effort was denied by goalkeeper Jonathan Joubert but Berg managed to head home the rebound.