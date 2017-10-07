Canada crushed by Argentina 71-17 in first game of Americas Pacific Challenge

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Guiseppe du Toit, Conor Keys and Andrew Ferguson all scored tries in a losing cause as Canada 'A' fell to Argentina XV 71-17 on Saturday at Americas Pacific Challenge.

Ferguson also added a convert for the Canadian team, whic lost its first match of the event.

The developmental tournament is intended to expose up-and-coming players to the international game.

Sebastian Cancelliere led Argentina with three tries, while Bautista Delguy added two. Juan Cruz Gonzalez connected on eight conversions and added a try of his own.

The Canadians face Tonga A on Oct. 11 and the USA Selects on Oct. 15. All three games are in Montevideo.

Uruguay and Samoa A are also competing. This year's winner will be decided by tournament points after the three rounds.

Argentina won the inaugural tournament last year, edging the Fiji Warriors 27-26 in the final.