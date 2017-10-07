Canada crushed by Argentina 71-17 in first game of Americas Pacific Challenge
A
A
Share via Email
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Guiseppe du Toit, Conor Keys and Andrew Ferguson all scored tries in a losing cause as Canada 'A' fell to Argentina XV 71-17 on Saturday at Americas Pacific Challenge.
Ferguson also added a convert for the Canadian team, whic lost its first match of the event.
The developmental tournament is intended to expose up-and-coming players to the international game.
Sebastian Cancelliere led Argentina with three tries, while Bautista Delguy added two. Juan Cruz Gonzalez connected on eight conversions and added a try of his own.
The Canadians face Tonga A on Oct. 11 and the USA Selects on Oct. 15. All three games are in Montevideo.
Uruguay and Samoa A are also competing. This year's winner will be decided by tournament points after the three rounds.
Argentina won the inaugural tournament last year, edging the Fiji Warriors 27-26 in the final.
The Canadian senior team, currently ranked 24th in the world, is due to play the New Zealand Maori All Blacks in Vancouver on Nov. 3 before heading to Europe to face No. 12 Georgia on Nov. 11 in Tbilisi, No. 19 Spain on Nov. 18 in Madrid and No. 9 Fiji on Nov. 25 in Montpellier, France.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police