Capitals F Ovechkin gets 2nd straight hat trick
WASHINGTON — Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has scored three goals in each of the team's first two games of the season.
Ovechkin, who scored three times in the third period of the Capitals' win at Ottawa on Thursday, got three more in the first 18:10 against Montreal goaltender Carey Price on Saturday night.
It's the first time in Ovechkin's career that he posted consecutive hat tricks. Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted on all three, and Washington led 4-0 after one period.
