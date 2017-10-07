Friday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 30 Winnipeg 13
---
NHL
Columbus 5 N.Y. Islanders 0
Tampa Bay 5 Florida 3
Vegas 2 Dallas 1
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 5 Manitoba 2
Rochester 3 Syracuse 1
Charlotte 5 Hartford 4
Laval 3 Belleville 0
Texas 6 Chicago 5
Stockton 4 Bakersfield 1
---
MLB Post-season
ALDS
Houston 8 Boston 0
(Astros lead series 2-0)
Cleveland 9 New York 8 (13 innings)
(Indians lead series 2-0)
NLDS
Chicago 3 Washington 0
(Cubs lead series 1-0)
Los Angeles 9 Arizona 5
(Dodgers lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Pre-season
Boston 110 Philadelphia 102
Detroit 109 Atlanta 87
Washington 104 New York 100
Indiana 106 Cleveland 102
Chicago 114 Milwaukee 101
Oklahoma City 102 New Orleans 91
Utah 112 Phoenix 101
San Antonio 113 Sacramento 93
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
A neighbourhood divided: homeowners vs. renters in Clayton Heights
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business