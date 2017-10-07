Holland scores twice as Rocket top Senators for second straight night
LAVAL, Que. — The Laval Rocket are off to a hot start in their first season in the American Hockey League.
Peter Holland scored twice as the Montreal Canadiens' new farm team downed the Belleville Senators 6-2 on Saturday for their second win in as many games to open the season.
Jeremy Gregoire and Niki Petti had a goal and an assist apiece for Laval (2-0-0), which moved from St. John's, N.L. Stefan Leblanc and Markus Eisenschmid also scored.
Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist to lead the Senators (0-2-0), who are also new to the AHL this season after moving to Belleville, Ont., from Binghamton, N.Y. Chris DiDomenico also scored.
Charlie Lindgren stopped 17 shots for the Rocket.
Danny Taylor started in net for Belleville and made 36 saves on 41 shots through 48:25. Andrew Hammond stopped 4-of-5 shots the rest of the way.
