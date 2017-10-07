India wins toss and bowls against Australia in 1st T20

RANCHI, India — India won the toss and chose to bowl Saturday in the first Twenty20 at Ranchi after beating Australia 4-1 in the ODI series.

David Warner leads Australia in the three-match series after Steven Smith pulled out due to a shoulder injury sustained during the ODIs. Smith has returned home to recuperate ahead of the Ashes series.

Australia included Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian and Andrew Tye in its team. Tim Paine will keep wicket, while left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff makes his international debut for Australia.

The return of 38-year-old Ashish Nehra was a big talking point in the build-up to this series but he hasn't made it to India's team.

Shikhar Dhawan returns to the side after sitting out the ODI series and replaces Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order. Left-arm leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav also comes in ahead of left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel after sitting out the fifth ODI in Nagpur.

The pitch looks batting-friendly, amid a threat of rain later in the evening.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.