Jaguars promote OL Chris Reed, release QB Ryan Nassib
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have elevated offensive lineman Chris Reed from the practice squad and released quarterback Ryan Nassib.
The addition of Reed to the 53-man roster likely means the Jaguars (2-2) are concerned about the health of
Jacksonville dressed seven offensive linemen in each of the first four games.
The Jaguars signed Nassib nearly three weeks ago to be their third quarterback. A fourth-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2013, Nassib was waived by New Orleans in final cuts.
