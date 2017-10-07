Nats' Harper says he's improving after returning from injury

WASHINGTON — A day after saying he felt great, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper acknowledged he could still get better more than two weeks after returning from a knee injury.

Harper said Saturday before Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs that he'll feel more comfortable the more at-bats he gets. He's 4 for 22 with two walks since returning, counting his 1 for 4 showing in Washington's 3-0 loss in Game 1 Friday.

The 24-year-old missed 42 games with a bone bruise in his left knee after hyperextending it Aug. 12 when he slipped on first base. Harper came up just short of catching a run-scoring line drive in right field during Game 1 but said he felt great and that he missed opportunities at the plate.

Harper played just five regular-season games and likened it to spring training and getting back into a rhythm of seeing live pitching.

___