Oilers recall forward Anton Slepyshev from AHL Condors
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled forward Anton Slepyshev from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors on Saturday.
Slepyshev, 23, appeared in 41 games with the Oilers in 2016-17, posting 10 points (four goals, six assists), four penalty minutes and a plus-five rating.
He also played in 12 playoff games, registering three goals and four penalty minutes.
Slepyshev has appeared in 52 career NHL games, recording 11 points and six penalty minutes.
