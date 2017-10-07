Oilers recall forward Anton Slepyshev from AHL Condors

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled forward Anton Slepyshev from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors on Saturday.

Slepyshev, 23, appeared in 41 games with the Oilers in 2016-17, posting 10 points (four goals, six assists), four penalty minutes and a plus-five rating.

He also played in 12 playoff games, registering three goals and four penalty minutes.