QMJHL Roundup: Guay scores OT winner as Voltigeurs beat Wildcats

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored the winning goal 3:58 into overtime as the Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Moncton Wildcats 6-5 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Xavier Simoneau, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Nicolas Desgroseilliers, Dawson Mercer and Xavier Bernard also scored for the Voltigeurs (4-1-0).

Mika Cyr scored twice and Julien Tessier, Dylan Seitz, Jack Tucker had the other goals for the Wildcats (5-1-1).

Daniel Moody turned aside 18 shots for Drummondville. Mark Grametbauer turned away 39 shots for Moncton.

The Voltigeurs went 1 for 6 on the power play while the Wildcats scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

REMPARTS 6 ISLANDERS 5 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Benjamin Gagne scored twice, including the OT winner, as Quebec sunk the Islanders.

Derek Gentile, Jeremy Laframboise, Jesse Sutton and Matthew Boucher also scored for the Remparts (6-0-0).

Adam Marsh and Keith Getson had two goals apiece to lead the Islanders (1-5-1) and Samuel Meisenheimer also scored.

ARMADA 8 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Alexander Katerinakis scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand downed the Sea Dogs.

Anthony Poulin registered the winner on a power-play goal for the Armada (4-1-0) at 5:56 of the first period. Ryan DaSilva, Connor Bramwell, Jan Hladonik, Thomas Ethier and Charles-Antoine Giguère also scored.

Daniel Hardie had the lone goal for the Sea Dogs (3-4-1).

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jordan Ty Fournier scored the winner 17:14 into the third period as Cape Breton topped the Cataractes.

Drake Batherson and Adam McCormick also scored for the Screaming Eagles (4-3-0).

Gabriel Sylvestre and Vasily Glotov scored for the Cataractes (0-6-1).

HUSKIES 4 DRAKKAR 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard knocked in the eventual winner midway through the second period as the Huskies defeated Baie-Comeau.

Tommy Beaudoin, Patrik Hrehorcak and Tyler Hinam also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (5-1-1).

Nathan Legare supplied the offence for the Drakkar (3-4-0).