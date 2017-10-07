Raptors waive Meeks, Rautins, Wiltjer; Toronto roster down to 17 players
TORONTO — Canadian guard Andy Rautins, centre Kennedy Meeks and forward Kyle Wiltjer were all waived by the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.
Rautins and Wiltjer both appeared in three pre-season games while Meeks made his lone appearance October 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Hawaii.
Toronto's roster now stands at 17 players.
