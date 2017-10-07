Seth Curry out indefinitely for Mavs with left leg injury
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a stress reaction of his left tibia.
The Mavericks said Saturday that no timetable has been set for his return and he would be re-evaluated weekly.
Curry, the younger brother of Stephen Curry, emerged as a 3-point shooting threat for the Mavericks last season.
Seth Curry started 42 of his 70 games for Dallas last season, and shot 43
Dallas opens the regular season Oct. 18 against Atlanta.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
Couple sued neighbours for $2.5 million over house renovated to look like theirs