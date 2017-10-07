Sports

Seth Curry out indefinitely for Mavs with left leg injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry (30) works to get around the defense of Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (7) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry (30) works to get around the defense of Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (7) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a stress reaction of his left tibia.

The Mavericks said Saturday that no timetable has been set for his return and he would be re-evaluated weekly.

Curry, the younger brother of Stephen Curry, emerged as a 3-point shooting threat for the Mavericks last season.

Seth Curry started 42 of his 70 games for Dallas last season, and shot 43 per cent from 3-point range while averaging 12.8 points per game. The 27-year-old Curry is going into the second year of a two-year deal with the Mavericks.

Dallas opens the regular season Oct. 18 against Atlanta.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular