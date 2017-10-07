Seth Curry out indefinitely for Mavs with left leg injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a stress reaction of his left tibia.

The Mavericks said Saturday that no timetable has been set for his return and he would be re-evaluated weekly.

Curry, the younger brother of Stephen Curry, emerged as a 3-point shooting threat for the Mavericks last season.

Seth Curry started 42 of his 70 games for Dallas last season, and shot 43 per cent from 3-point range while averaging 12.8 points per game. The 27-year-old Curry is going into the second year of a two-year deal with the Mavericks.

Dallas opens the regular season Oct. 18 against Atlanta.

