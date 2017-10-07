WHL Roundup: Tyler Steenbergen scores four goals as Broncos beat Blades

SASKATOON — Tyler Steenbergen scored four times and added an assist as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Saskatoon Blades 6-2 on Friday night in Western Hockey League action.

Glenn Gawdin and Kaden Elder also had goals for the Broncos (4-0-0). Logan Flodell kicked out 19 shots for the win in net.

Braylon Shmyr and Bradly Goethals scored for Saskatoon (1-3-0). Joel Grzybowski made 18 saves.

Swift Current went 1 for 5 on the power play with the Blades failing to score on two opportunities.

---

WHEAT KINGS 7 OIL KINGS 3

EDMONTON — Kale Clague scored a hat trick as Brandon downed the Oil Kings.

Ty Lewis, Linden McCorrister, Stelio Mattheos and Gunnar Wegleitner, into an empty net, supplied the rest of the offence for the Wheat Kings (2-2-1).

Brett Kemp, Matthew Robertson and Trey Fix-Wolansky found the back of the net for Edmonton (2-4-0).

Logan Thompson turned aside 31 shots for Brandon. Boston Bilous combined with Travis Child for 15 saves.

---

SILVERTIPS 1 HITMEN 0

CALGARY — Dorrin Luding stopped all 29 shots he faced as Everett shut out the Hitmen.

Kevin Davis had the lone goal for the Silvertips (3-3-0) at 3:03 of the third period.

Nick Schneider turned away 32 shots for Calgary (1-3-1).

---

HURRICANES 4 RAIDERS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Tanner Nagel had the winner and Stuart Skinner made 35 saves to lift the Hurricanes past Prince Albert.

Calen Addison, Jayden Davis and Giorgio Estephan also scored for Lethbridge (3-2-0).

Sean Montgomery replied for the Raiders (2-3-0), who got 25 saves from Curtis Meger.

---

WARRIORS 5 ICE 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brett Howden had a short-handed goal in the second period that stood as the winner as the Warriors got past Kootenay.

Oleg Sosunov, Jayden Halbgewachs, Noah Gregor and Justin Almeida rounded out the attack for Moose Jaw (5-0-0).

Barrett Sheen and Colton Kroeker had goals for the Ice (2-3-1).

Brody Willms turned away 22 shots for the Warriors and Kurtis Chapman stopped 31 shots for Kootenay.

---

TIGERS 4 PATS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ryan Chyzowski knocked in the game-winning goal in the third period as the Tigers doubled up Regina.

Tyler Preziuso, Mark Rassell and Zach Fischer supplied the rest of the offence for Medicine Hat (3-2-0). Jordan Hollett made 19 saves.

Wyatt Sloboshan and George King scored for the Pats (2-3-1). Tyler Brown turned away 27 shots.

---

ROCKETS 7 COUGARS 6 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Kole Lind tied the game late in the third period and then won it in overtime as Kelowna edged the Cougars.

Erik Gardiner had two goals and an assist for the Rockets (3-1-1). Nolan Foote, Colum McGauley and Dillon Dube also chipped in. Brodan Salmond made 30 saves for the win in net.

Jared Bethune, Dennis Cholowski, Kody McDonald, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Jackson Leppard and Josh Maser scored for Prince George (2-3-1). Tavin Grant turned away 26 shots.

Kelowna's James Hilsendager was given a match penalty for charging at 15:01 of the second period.

---

ROYALS 4 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Chaz Reddekopp had the winner and Griffen Outhouse made 32 saves as Victoria beat the Blazers.

Igor Martynov, Tyler Soy and Dante Hannoun also scored for the Royals (6-0-0).

Nick Chyzowski found the back of the net for Kamloops (0-7-0), which got 18 saves from Dylan Ferguson.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bronson Sharp had the winner as Portland scored six straight to crush the Chiefs.

Ty Kolle, Skyler McKenzie, Keoni Texeira, Ryan Hughes and Cody Glass supplied the rest of the offence for the Winterhawks (3-1-0).

Jake McGrew scored for Spokane (4-2-0).

Cole Kehler turned aside 30 shots for Portland. Dawson Weatherill stopped 28 shots for the Chiefs.

---

GIANTS 6 AMERICANS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Brayden Watts and Owen Hardy both struck twice as Vancouver downed the Americans.

Ty Ronning and Tyler Ho also chipped in for the Giants (2-2-0).

Isaac Johnson had a pair of goals for Tri-City (2-3-0) with Maxwell James adding the other.