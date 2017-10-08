Albania fans' group told to stay away from WCup qualifier
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police have told a group of home fans to stay away from the World Cup qualifier against Italy on Monday.
A statement Sunday said the Illyria Elite group was banned from the stadium in northern Albania after "problems" at Albania's game in Italy in March. Italy won that game 2-0 which saw flares thrown on the field by a group calling itself Illyrian Elite.
With one round left, Spain has won Group G and second-place Italy is seven points ahead of Albania, which cannot qualify.
