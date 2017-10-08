AP Sources: Harris, Nuggets agree to $84 M, 4-year extension

DENVER — Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that guard Gary Harris has agreed to an $84 million, four-year contract extension with the Denver Nuggets that will begin for the 2018-19 season.

The people spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team had not disclosed the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement. The deal guarantees $74 million with an addition $10 million available through bonuses.

The 23-year Harris is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.9 points and 2.9 assists for a Nuggets team that narrowly missed the playoffs. He's an integral part of the Nuggets' plans, along with centre Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray.

Harris was taken with the 19th overall pick in 2014.

