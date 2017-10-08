AP Sources: Harris, Nuggets agree to $84 M, 4-year extension
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER — Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that guard Gary Harris has agreed to an $84 million, four-year contract extension with the Denver Nuggets that will begin for the 2018-19 season.
The people spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team had not disclosed the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement. The deal guarantees $74 million with an addition $10 million available through bonuses.
The 23-year Harris is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.9 points and 2.9 assists for a Nuggets team that narrowly missed the playoffs. He's an integral part of the Nuggets' plans, along with
Harris was taken with the 19th overall pick in 2014.
___
AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police