Champion Germany perfect in best WCup qualifying campaign
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Defending champion Germany wrapped up its most successful World Cup qualification campaign with a 5-1 victory over Azerbaijan on Sunday, its 10th win from 10 games.
With many regulars left out by Germany, it was up to others to shine in European qualifying, and Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka made his case for inclusion in the World Cup squad with two goals. Hoffenheim's Sandro Wagner claimed his fifth goal in five qualifiers.
Germany, which secured qualification on Thursday, finished Group C with a maximum 30 points, and a European record 43 goals scored and just four conceded.
Northern Ireland knew before its 1-0 defeat to Norway in Oslo that it was assured of a playoff place.
