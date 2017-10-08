Denis Pineda leads El Salvador past Canada 1-0 in men's soccer friendly
A
A
Share via Email
HOUSTON — Denis Pineda scored in the 75th minute as El Salvador beat Canada 1-0 on Sunday in a men's soccer friendly.
Keven Aleman had a solid shot on net two minutes later for the Canadians, but it went straight into the waiting arms of the El Salvadroan goalkeeper.
Canadian 16-year-old Alphonso Davies sat out the match after earning a red card in Canada's 2-0 win over Jamaica in September.
The senior men's national team is ranked 96th, while El Salvador is No. 99 in FIFA's rankings.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Beautiful' paper towels, 'really smart' Vegas attacker: Trump's most bizarre interview yet?
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
This sexually abused migrant worker is now safe — but she insists others aren't
-
Two men arrested for a robbery, charged with human trafficking a teenage girl: Halifax police