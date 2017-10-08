Encarnacion out of Indians' Game 3 lineup with ankle injury

NEW YORK — Injured slugger Edwin Encarnacion is out of the Cleveland Indians' starting lineup for Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Michael Brantley is penciled in to replace Encarnacion at designated hitter Sunday night as the Indians try to complete a three-game sweep and advance to the AL Championship Series. The move was expected after Encarnacion left Game 2 on Friday with a sprained right ankle.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Saturday that Encarnacion probably wouldn't start Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, but the three-time All-Star hadn't been ruled out even though he used crutches and wore a boot during a day off in the series.

Encarnacion said nothing is broken in his ankle and he is day to day. The team had feared a worse diagnosis.

Brantley was set to bat seventh, and Jay Bruce moved up to Encarnacion's cleanup spot. Austin Jackson was in left field, with Roberto Perez at catcher instead of Game 2 star Yan Gomes.

